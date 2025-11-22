SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,549.76. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,351.71. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $285.00 price target on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

