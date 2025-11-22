Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,018,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $3,334,357.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,599.61. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,357 shares of company stock worth $5,714,857. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

