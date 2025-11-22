Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Ryder System by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $1,312,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on R shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.89.

Ryder System Stock Up 3.6%

Ryder System stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.48.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.