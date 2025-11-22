SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

