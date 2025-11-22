Impinj, Inc. $PI Position Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Impinj worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $589,563.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,764,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,802,603.60. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $54,357.48. Following the sale, the director owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,237.60. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 389,126 shares of company stock worth $73,966,992 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price objective on Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Impinj Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of PI stock opened at $153.57 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $247.06. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -349.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

