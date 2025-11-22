Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 6,372 Shares of Potlatch Corporation $PCH

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Potlatch worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Potlatch by 22.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Potlatch by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Potlatch by 4.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC bought a new stake in Potlatch during the second quarter worth $196,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Potlatch from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Potlatch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Potlatch from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Potlatch in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Potlatch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Potlatch Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.11. Potlatch Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $354.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potlatch Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Potlatch’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Potlatch Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

