Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,418 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.