SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,005 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 103.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $129.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

