Adient $ADNT Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Adient worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Adient by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Adient by 30.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 69,310 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.69.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

