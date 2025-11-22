Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 20,281.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Neogen by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neogen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Neogen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.
