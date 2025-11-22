Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,899 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

