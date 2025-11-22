30,875 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CF Industries by 123.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

