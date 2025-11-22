Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,282 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Thryv were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 585,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 304,500 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 50.3% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 444,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 25.0% in the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 249,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thryv Stock Up 2.8%
NASDAQ THRY opened at $5.54 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on THRY. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Thryv from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on THRY
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 610,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,610.32. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $189,360 over the last ninety days. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thryv
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.