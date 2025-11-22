Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,282 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Thryv were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 585,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 304,500 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 50.3% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 444,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 25.0% in the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 249,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ THRY opened at $5.54 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). Thryv had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRY. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Thryv from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 610,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,610.32. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $189,360 over the last ninety days. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

