Zura Bio Limited $ZURA Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 190.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,249 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Zura Bio were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allostery Investments LP raised its holdings in Zura Bio by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 2,329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 714,258 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zura Bio by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 723,933 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Zura Bio by 101.6% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zura Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $3.63 on Friday. Zura Bio Limited has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

