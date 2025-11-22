Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $128.78

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.8889.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

EXPD stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.