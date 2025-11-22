Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 378.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 370.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $336.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.25.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $326.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.11 and a 200-day moving average of $258.85. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $350.87.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

