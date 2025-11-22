SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OR Royalties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in OR Royalties in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OR Royalties by 23.5% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Zacks Research upgraded OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded OR Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of OR Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

OR Royalties Price Performance

OR Royalties stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. OR Royalties Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 0.72.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

OR Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

