Reviewing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 10.40% 14.26% 6.50% DeNA 25.00% 17.23% 11.47%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $4.13 billion 3.10 $504.92 million $3.41 26.10 DeNA $1.08 billion 1.87 $159.67 million $2.68 6.74

This table compares Akamai Technologies and DeNA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akamai Technologies and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 4 11 6 0 2.10 DeNA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $93.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than DeNA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats DeNA on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character. The company also operates SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members’ health data; Haretoke, a web service which provides daily support for millennial women; Caradamo that offers diet support; and ONSEI, an app that uses AI to check for changes in cognitive function. In addition, it operates MENKYO, which enables cognitive function test for elderly drivers seeking license renewal; SHINRI-ADAS, a cognitive functional test; MRI-TAISEKI, a system that analyses brain DICOM images; Join, a communication app for medical professionals; MySOS, a life-saving and health support app with health and medical record for the user and their family; and DENA SPORTS GROUP, Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Kawasaki Brave Thunders, S.C.SAGAMIHARA, and DeNA Athletics Elite sports teams. Further, the company operates Mobaoku, which allows users to manage their auction items and bids from mobile phones; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service; anone, a c ommunication service for seniors; dot-i, a security system; Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; PLAYBACK 9, a NFT service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; PICKFIVE, a NFT card game; and NFT collections. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

