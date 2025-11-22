Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innospec worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Innospec from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.09 per share, with a total value of $25,190.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,837 shares in the company, valued at $432,463.33. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

