Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CQP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.9%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.