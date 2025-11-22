KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.3750.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho set a $1.50 price objective on KALA BIO in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut KALA BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALA BIO

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

In related news, Director Mark T. Iwicki sold 154,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $125,464.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,540 shares in the company, valued at $83,867.40. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Romulus K. Brazzell sold 46,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $38,800.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,840.16. This represents a 56.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,033,821 shares of company stock worth $1,304,385. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KALA BIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO in the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KALA BIO by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 78,582 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA BIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.62 on Friday. KALA BIO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -2.22.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KALA BIO will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

KALA BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.