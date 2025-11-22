Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. Cibc World Mkts raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.44. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $131.11 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

