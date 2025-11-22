Analyzing GCL Global (GCL) and Its Competitors

GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GCL Global to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GCL Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GCL Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCL Global N/A N/A N/A GCL Global Competitors -96.89% -37.65% -2.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GCL Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 GCL Global Competitors 561 2564 5423 165 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 23.50%. Given GCL Global’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCL Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares GCL Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCL Global $142.07 million $5.59 million -68.00 GCL Global Competitors $2.68 billion $19.44 million 8.54

GCL Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GCL Global. GCL Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of GCL Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of GCL Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GCL Global has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCL Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCL Global competitors beat GCL Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GCL Global

(Get Free Report)

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for GCL Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCL Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.