Financial Survey: PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) versus Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and PENN Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 12.14% 15.30% 8.02% PENN Entertainment -1.12% -4.36% -0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Electronic Arts and PENN Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 1 26 4 1 2.16 PENN Entertainment 3 6 9 0 2.33

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus price target of $181.64, indicating a potential downside of 9.49%. PENN Entertainment has a consensus price target of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given PENN Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Arts and PENN Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $7.29 billion 6.87 $1.12 billion $3.42 58.68 PENN Entertainment $6.82 billion 0.27 -$311.50 million ($6.35) -2.17

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than PENN Entertainment. PENN Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats PENN Entertainment on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts



Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About PENN Entertainment



PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

