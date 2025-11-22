Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.1429.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $309.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.31. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $342.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

