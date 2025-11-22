AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 542.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on AJB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 420 to GBX 490 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 504.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 530.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 511.97. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 355.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 578.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 37,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543, for a total transaction of £205,927.32. Insiders own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

