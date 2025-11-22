SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 66,197 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 587.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,073,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 279,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,392.60. This trade represents a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.