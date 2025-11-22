SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 56.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $102.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $113.43.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

