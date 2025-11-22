5,533 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March $UMAR Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMAR. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 55.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS UMAR opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.34. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

