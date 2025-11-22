SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 129.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.52. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.550-1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

