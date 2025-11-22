Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,652 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. $PFLT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $101,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 18.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

