SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Avient Corporation $AVNT

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth about $50,471,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,160,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 100.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after buying an additional 564,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after purchasing an additional 279,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Avient by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,871,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $29.27 on Friday. Avient Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.57 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avient in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

