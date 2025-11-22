Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $611,102,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $48,282,000. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in OneMain by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 889,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,647,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 474,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 930,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 430,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price target on OneMain in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

OneMain Trading Up 3.5%

OneMain stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $2,083,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,464. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

