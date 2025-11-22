SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 139.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.