Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40,500 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONDS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth $36,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONDS stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

