SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,835 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,001,000 after buying an additional 145,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,055,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $24,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. CLSA raised Li Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Li Auto from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Li Auto stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $33.12.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

