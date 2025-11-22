NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Holdings Raised by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

NJR opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.67.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.30 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NewJersey Resources

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.