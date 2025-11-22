Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 2,279 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,390,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Home BancShares in the first quarter worth $3,680,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Home BancShares by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In other news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $27.91 on Friday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The firm had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

