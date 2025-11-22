Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,602 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

