Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $111.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $384.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $1,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,054,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,808,319.15. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

