Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,720 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 56.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom purchased 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $100,055.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,792.18. This represents a 20.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.17 per share, with a total value of $98,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 96,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,092.42. This represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,852 shares of company stock worth $364,484. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.17 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.