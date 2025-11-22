Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM Shares Sold by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 20,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $346,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,127,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,531,239.27. The trade was a 1.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $375,102.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 231,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,612. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,967 shares of company stock worth $557,406. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

