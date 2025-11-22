Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 9,008 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

SMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research downgraded NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.50.

NuScale Power stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,654,282.56. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock worth $605,953,415. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

