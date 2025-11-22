Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $126.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upgraded Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

SHAK opened at $87.85 on Friday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $144.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The business had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

