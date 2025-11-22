Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $12.92 Million Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,245,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

