Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.86.

Hubbell Stock Up 3.6%

HUBB stock opened at $422.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,045.40. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.