DNB Asset Management AS Has $18.74 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

