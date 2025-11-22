Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $31,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $640,333,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,519 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4,769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,355 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,454,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

