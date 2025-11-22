Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $100.30 and a 52 week high of $192.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average is $149.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,669.94. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brinker International by 155.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,464,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,509,000 after purchasing an additional 890,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,091,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,865,000 after acquiring an additional 506,087 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 502,897 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.