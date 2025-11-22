Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $181.73 and last traded at $186.50, with a volume of 27733295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.80.

Specifically, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,200. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $1,207,404.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,857.36. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Strategy Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Strategy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

